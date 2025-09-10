Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.