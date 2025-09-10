PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

