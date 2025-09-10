United Services Automobile Association Takes $577,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $558.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,618. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

