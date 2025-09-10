Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

