UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.50 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.