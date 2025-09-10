TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $231,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $127,351,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $208.57 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $212.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

