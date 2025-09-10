Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.