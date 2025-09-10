Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 268,942 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 4,597.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,942 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.