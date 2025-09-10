Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1%

MDT stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

