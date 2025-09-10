2,438 Shares in Robert Half Inc. $RHI Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,372,000 after buying an additional 184,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,293,000 after buying an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,563,000 after buying an additional 325,241 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 27.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,348,000 after buying an additional 457,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,936,000 after buying an additional 298,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

