Top Outdoor Stocks To Research – September 7th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Affirm are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are inventory items kept in open-air or semi-sheltered areas rather than inside a traditional warehouse, typically encompassing bulky or weather-resistant goods such as building materials, machinery, landscaping supplies and recreational equipment. Because they’re exposed to rain, sun, wind and potential theft, outdoor stocks require specialized management practices—weatherproof covers or coatings, secure fencing or surveillance, and regular inspections—to protect against environmental damage and loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

