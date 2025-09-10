1,555 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $300.37 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day moving average is $334.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.