Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,571.83 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,719.34 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,608.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5,206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.