United Services Automobile Association Invests $599,000 in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,855 shares of company stock worth $1,477,344. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

