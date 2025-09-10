American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Shares Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 952.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.24.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

