Cindy Jacobs Sells 27,629 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,170.45. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

ACHV opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

