Cindy Jacobs Sells 27,629 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,170.45. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
ACHV opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.53.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
