Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,356 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 26.3% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Delek US by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

