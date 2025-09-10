LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Position Boosted by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 80,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 26.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Expect Equity LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,565,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $613,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,904.04. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 6,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $139,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,487.04. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $927,931. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

