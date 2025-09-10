Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4,044.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

