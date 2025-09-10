Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 939 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

