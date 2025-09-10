Joseph John Corso Sells 4,112 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $119,823.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,834.84. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph John Corso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $106,671.24.

On Monday, August 25th, Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36.

On Friday, August 22nd, Joseph John Corso sold 8,007 shares of nLight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $226,838.31.

On Thursday, August 21st, Joseph John Corso sold 8,619 shares of nLight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $228,317.31.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Joseph John Corso sold 8,894 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $228,308.98.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph John Corso sold 8,449 shares of nLight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $222,039.72.

On Monday, August 18th, Joseph John Corso sold 5,991 shares of nLight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $159,899.79.

On Friday, June 13th, Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44.

Shares of LASR opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLight

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in nLight by 1,599.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

About nLight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

