United Services Automobile Association Invests $583,000 in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $116,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $80,844,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,604,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after buying an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,377,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $420.84 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $445.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.