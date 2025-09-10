United Services Automobile Association Invests $605,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

