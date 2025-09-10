United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

