Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.