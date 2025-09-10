United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $12,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average is $221.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

