United Services Automobile Association Has $623,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,224,012 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after buying an additional 1,415,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 159,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

