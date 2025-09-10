United Services Automobile Association Invests $666,000 in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,147.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

