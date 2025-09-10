United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $230,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,498,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

