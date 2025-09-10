United Services Automobile Association Invests $693,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,883,000 after acquiring an additional 149,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.