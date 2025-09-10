Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after acquiring an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.