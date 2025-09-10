United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.