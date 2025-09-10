10x Genomics $TXG Shares Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 579.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 153.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

