Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 240.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.5%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

