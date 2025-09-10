Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 229 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,474.06. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EA stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

