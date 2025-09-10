Fred Alger Management LLC Has $844,000 Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,647 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 113,702.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 166,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 166,006 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 470,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,776 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

