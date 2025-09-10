United Services Automobile Association Acquires Shares of 4,240 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,825,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $40,882,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

