Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Stock Position Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $44,715,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.2%

BMI stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.14.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

