Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Director Christopher Lee Purchases 17,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Director Christopher Lee bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,045.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their position.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1%

TSE:TOU opened at C$57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$55.40 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.70.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.