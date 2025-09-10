Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Director Christopher Lee Purchases 17,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Lee bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,045.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,045.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their position.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1%

TSE:TOU opened at C$57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$55.40 and a 52-week high of C$70.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.70.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

