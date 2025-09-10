Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 367,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,604,000 after purchasing an additional 129,403 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.