Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Position Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $556.53 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,170.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

