Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $49,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 791,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,006.71. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 90 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $2,016.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 910 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $20,338.50.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 658 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $14,818.16.

On Thursday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 323 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $7,219.05.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $30,150.15.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $18,997.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 744 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $16,591.20.

On Thursday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $95,732.21.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $37,330.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 60.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.