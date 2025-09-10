Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $19,335.60. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.56, for a total value of $3,445,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total value of $3,928,900.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $4,712,000.00.

DUOL stock opened at $273.49 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

