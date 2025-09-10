Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Insider Sells C$1,189,754.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

On Monday, June 23rd, Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00.

TSE LUG opened at C$93.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.15. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.51 and a 1-year high of C$97.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Veritas lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$58.95.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

