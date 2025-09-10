Insider Selling: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 470,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,775. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

