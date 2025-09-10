Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Marcy Hingst Sells 41,100 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Marcy Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after buying an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,078,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

