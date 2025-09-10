WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Insider Sells C$1,701,649.24 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,701,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,820,831.99. This trade represents a 48.31% decrease in their position.
WSP Global Stock Up 0.2%
WSP Global stock opened at C$280.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$281.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$265.81. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$217.42 and a twelve month high of C$289.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.