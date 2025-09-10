WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Insider Sells C$1,701,649.24 in Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,701,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,820,831.99. This trade represents a 48.31% decrease in their position.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2%

WSP Global stock opened at C$280.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$281.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$265.81. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$217.42 and a twelve month high of C$289.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$289.00 to C$293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$304.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP Global

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.