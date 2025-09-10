Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.