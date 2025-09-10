American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

