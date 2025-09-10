Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 617 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,422,000 after purchasing an additional 210,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,893 shares of company stock worth $79,372,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MSI opened at $478.22 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.13 and a 200-day moving average of $428.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

